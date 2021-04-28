And where do you think it would be?

Right.....in Holland.

The city of Holland's website says this structure, titled “windmill De Zwann”, was purchased by the town of Holland in 1964. It was sold by a retiree from Vinkel, Noord Brabant, Netherlands. It was shipped in sections to Muskegon and transported to Holland by truck.

But where to put it?

There was a local peninsula that was used as farmland by Henry Koop. A canal was cut through that turned it into an islet and named Hyma Island. This was the area decided upon for Holland's new park. While the windmill was being put back together, others were getting the little isle ready to open to the public.

The park opened in the springtime of 1965 and re-titled “Windmill Island” prominently displaying this centuries-old windmill, originally built around 1770.

De Zwann (definition: graceful bird), reaches 125 feet, from the ground to the tip of the blade and is the highlight of the park. Other park activities include:

Get there in springtime and be witness to over 100,000 blossoming tulips. It is quite the place, no matter what age or what your tastes are...you, your family, and friends will dig it. Check out some photos below!

