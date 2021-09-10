Michigan and Ohio Among Deadliest States by Animal Attacks

The animals that we really have to worry about will surprise you.

Michigan and Ohio are full of both adorable and dangerous wild animals. It's not unusual to see deer, multiple breeds of bear, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, snakes, and even cougars in these two Midwest states. A recent study crunching CDC numbers of the most deaths by animal attack per state placed the Wolverine and Buckeye states in the top 10. But that is not the most surprising "death by animal" fact you're about to learn. Let's start with the numbers according to outforia.com.

Ohio tied with Georgia at #6 with 161 deaths by animal attacks between 1999 and 2019. In that 20 year period, Michigan lost 138 people to wild animal attacks putting the Mitten State at #9 on the list. You can see the full top 10 list by clicking here.

The real eye-opening fact is what animals are responsible for the most deaths. The following numbers are animal-related deaths, not to be confused with animal attacks.

According to CDC data broken down and published by vox.com,

You are way more likely to be killed by deer than by sharks, bears, and gators combined.

The numbers are bonkers. In the U.S. an average of 120 people is killed by deer. The second-highest number of deaths (58) are bee/wasp/hornet-related. In fact, in the U.S. you are more likely to die by cow than you are by bear, alligator, shark, snake, and spider combined. According to Mlive nearly a third of all car crashes in Michigan in 2019 were deer-related causing 12 fatalities.

In summary: be careful on Michigan and Ohio roadways this fall, as that is the peak season for deer-related car accidents. Also, just say no to cow tipping.

