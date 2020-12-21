Deadly Albion Shooting Believed To Be Self Defense

A man was shot and killed and a woman injured in a confrontation believed to domestically motivated.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning following what the Albion Department of Public Safety described as a domestic confrontation.

Director of Albion Public Safety Scott Kipp said it appears the man who was shot and killed was attempting to kick in the door of his former girlfriend's apartment, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. The 22-year-old man was shot by another man already inside the apartment.

Officers were first called to the apartment located in the 100 block of West Porter Street at 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a man attempting to kick the apartment door open. The man fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Less than 30 minutes later the man returned with a gun, though is not believed to have fired the weapon according to investigators. The 22-year-old man began kicking the door once again in an effort to gain entry to the apartment.

Google Satellite

Albion Public Safety officers believe a 24-year-old man in the apartment was also armed and shot at the intruder, killing him and accidentally injuring the woman in the process. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She has since been treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing but is initially believed to be done in self-defense. A report will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's office for review.