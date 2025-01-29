A Deadly Snake Calls Michigan Home; What To Do If You Find One

Michigan is home to quite a few dangerous species. While some of the more terrifying creatures that walk the globe don't appreciate the Mitten State's climate, there are a few that have adapted to the environment and are quick to defend their slice of it.

Most of Michigan's most dangerous animals are either in the form of bugs or large mammals such as bears, moose, elk, and deer. Some of them are more regional than others, making them a bit more reasonable to avoid.

Many Michiganders are thankful that deadly snakes aren't too prevalent in the state. Most of the snakes that live in the state will avoid you or are, at the very least, of little threat to you.

There is one snake in the state, however, that you would do well to avoid. It's the only lethally venomous snake that calls Michigan home: the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. Some Michiganders may also know it as the Michigan point rattler.

The pit viper comes fully loaded with a cytotoxic venom that destroys tissue, disrupts blood flow, and prevents blood clotting.

To give an idea of how dangerous these snakes can be, the Wilderness Medical Society conducted a study on all of the bites recorded by the Eastern Massasauga from 1800 through 2015 in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Michigan saw the most bites in that time frame with 416, of which 46 died.

In most instances, the snake bit unaware victims primarily during the summer months. Of course, the number of bites has drastically declined since the early 1900s as more people are likely to know how to avoid such dangerous situations in which a snake may be involved.

According to the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, the Eastern Massasauga, which is a federally protected species, reportedly bites people around 16 times per year. However, a death in Michigan from an Eastern Massasauga bite hasn't been recorded in over a century.

Still, despite the shy nature of the snake, it's best to avoid it and its terrible bite. They are recognizable as heavy-bodied and gray or grayish brown in color with a wide, triangular head befitting of a rattlesnake - though it doesn't always use its rattle as a warning, sometimes preferring to be still to avoid detection.

The state of Michigan warns that if you see an Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, keep your distance and observe it with caution. Do not pick it up and keep any and all pets away from it. Anyone or anything bitten by this snake should be immediately taken to a medical facility.