Deadly Tow Truck Accident Closes Down I-69 Monday

An Indiana man was killed in a rollover accident Monday afternoon that closed down Interstate 69 for over four hours.

The Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-69 near F Drive South in Fredonia Township just after 4:30 p.m. after a flatbed tow truck rolled several times and into a ditch. Troopers found the driver and the only occupant of the truck, a 36-year-old man from Fort Wayne, dead at the scene.

The investigation of the crash closed the southbound side of I-69 until just after 9 p.m. Investigators have not announced the name of the victim as they attempt to contact next-of-kin. They also believe that a tire on the truck blew, causing the man to lose control of the vehicle.