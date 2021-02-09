Death in Calhoun County Jail Thought to be From Natural Causes

An ICE detainee died in the Calhoun County Jail on Friday. A release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the man died at 11:38 a.m. on February 5th. The release states that the man is a U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee. The death appears to have resulted from natural causes, and not be related to COVID-19.

58-year-old Jesse Jermone Dean Jr. was a Bahamian national. Dean was arrested by ICE on December 31, 2020, after his release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan, following completion of a 30-year federal sentence on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession, conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine and use of a communications device in the commission of a felony.

Dean was admitted to the jail’s medical monitoring unit on February 4th by medical staff for monitoring of prior health complaints he’d made earlier in the day.

An autopsy will be performed by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner, and the death is being investigated by the Michigan State Police as an outside agency, which is the protocol for situations like this.

ICE has notified the Commonwealth of Bahamas Consulate of Dean’s death; consular officials have notified his next of kin.

Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app