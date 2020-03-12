Decades-Old Irish Pub For Sale in Michigan College Town

A popular Irish pub is set to change ownership for the first time in over 25 years.

Green Spot Pub in Mt. Pleasant is for sale. The pub opened in 1933 right after Prohibition. It is down the street from Central Michigan University, so you'll find CMU students among the regulars.

$749,900 buys you the building and the business. There are currently 16 employees at Green Spot Pub.

The building is 2,400 square feet and was built in 1980. The current owner, Mike Faulkner, bought the business in October of 1994. He is selling due to retirement.

The Green Spot Pub's menu includes fish 'n chips, burgers and lots of Irish beer.

