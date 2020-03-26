It's a good thing many people are obeying the "stay home" directive as at least 8 deer ran a red light across from Iron Mountain City Hall.

On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer, on Vixen... There were at least eight reindeer, but they were not so tiny like the ones that pull Santa's sleigh. On March 24, a surveillance camera caught the herd loping West on A Street crossing Stephenson. You can only imagine what the only two drivers on the road must have been thinking.

The Iron Mountain Police Department shared the video and reported that running a red light was not the only crime perpetrated. "We have since learned that one of the deer committed a hit and run with a parked car around the corner in the next parking over. The deer/criminal fled the seen without reporting the accident."