A pizza delivery driver with a grudge targets pedestrians and vehicles leaving one seriously injured.

Get our free mobile app

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a seriously injured pedestrian, multiple damaged vehicles, and the pizza delivery driver who is alleged to have purposely targeted and struck them.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Avenue A Mobile Home Park at 1267 Avenue A, in the City of Springfield, for a personal injury motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25.

Google Satellite

According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, 11 callers reported that a pizza delivery vehicle struck a pedestrian at a high rate of speed, and then struck multiple other vehicles in the lot.

During the investigation, it was discovered that earlier that evening, the driver was driving through the lot at a high rate of speed. Bystanders yelled for the driver to slow down and called the pizza restaurant that the driver was delivering for to complain.

The driver returned a short time later, accelerated at a high rate of speed, and directed his vehicle towards a group of people outside. The driver struck one of the pedestrians with his vehicle as well as four other vehicles that were parked nearby.

The 27-year-old Battle Creek male who was struck suffered serious, but thankfully non-life-threatening, injuries and was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old male driver from Battle Creek was taken into custody and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on felonious assault charges.

42-year-old Joshua James Bennett was arraigned Friday afternoon in a virtual arraignment in Calhoun County Court. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He was ordered to a cash or surety bond, evaluations before release, and a personal protection order from the victim. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 15th.

Deputies were assisted by LifeCare Ambulance and the Springfield Fire Department.