Della of Battle Creek is a Sweet Girl Looking for Her Forever Home

Meet Della, our featured pet for Wiggly Tail Wednesday.

Miss Della, a big but sweet girl. Della is just over 7 months old and already weighs in at approximately 45 pounds, according to staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). She will likely grow a bit more.

Della Mae is a rather laid-back girl. She loves getting attention and with those sweet eyes, who could resist petting that good girl?

Della of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Della needs a family to work with her a bit, the same way any pup her age would need. Due to her size, she would not be a good fit to live in an apartment. This gentle girl will need a physically fenced-in yard.

Della would likely do well in a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet. Especially a male dog. She would also do well in a home with children that are over 8 years in age. Della Mae has not been tested with cats yet but that can easily be arranged following an approved application.

Would you like to make Miss Della a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Do you have a dog or puppy that could use some training? Good news! The Canine Training Institute is will be back in session on August 28, 2021, and is open for registration. Click here for more information and to register.