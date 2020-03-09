DeLorean For Sale in West Michigan [Photos]

If losing an hour for daylight saving time wasn't enough for you, maybe more extensive time travel is in order.

There's a DeLorean for sale in West Michigan.

The DeLorean is most famous for being featured in the Back to the Future movie series.

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 has 1,685 miles on it. If that's too many miles, you could try traveling back to 1987 when it was purchased from a dealership in Atlanta with 232 miles on it. The vehicle underwent a major restoration in 2013.

The car is for sale at Used Car Motor Mall of Grand Rapids. It is listed for $42,000 on their own website and on Facebook.

Just try to keep it under 88 mph.

