DeLorean For Sale in West Michigan [Photos]
If losing an hour for daylight saving time wasn't enough for you, maybe more extensive time travel is in order.
There's a DeLorean for sale in West Michigan.
The DeLorean is most famous for being featured in the Back to the Future movie series.
This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 has 1,685 miles on it. If that's too many miles, you could try traveling back to 1987 when it was purchased from a dealership in Atlanta with 232 miles on it. The vehicle underwent a major restoration in 2013.
The car is for sale at Used Car Motor Mall of Grand Rapids. It is listed for $42,000 on their own website and on Facebook.
Just try to keep it under 88 mph.
