Another Democrat Calls For Their Voters To Fight And Confront Police And They Do

This seems to be a monthly if not a weekly occurrence these days. Elected Democrats suggesting or outright calling for their voters to commit violence against police and other innocent Americans and their property.

The site msn.com informs us of a few of them with video for proof:

‘Videos of Democrats during the Trump administration calling for their supporters to confront Republicans physically or warning of “civil unrest” on the streets are still active on Twitter. Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Ted Lieu, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Sen. Jon Tester, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have all made comments suggesting violence or confrontations against Republicans. All of their Twitter accounts remain active, while the videos themselves are also circulating on the massive social media site.”

Then we have the following Compilation of Democrats Calling for Confrontation and Violence:

Now we have the racist arsonist/sexist California Representative Maxine Waters getting her photo op in Brooklyn Center MN once again calling for Democrats “to get confrontational” with the police.

I call her a racial arsonist/sexist because just last week she told a white/male fellow congressman of hers, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio:

"You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!"

If the white/male fellow congressman would have told her to “shut your mouth” the mainstream manipulative news and every Democrat alive would have certainly called him a racist sexist. I am just playing by their rules.

Now she rallied the crowd of Democrat’s saying:

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict. We’re looking to see if all of the talk that took place, and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd, if nothing does happen, then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice”

She went on to say:

We've got to stay on the streets. And we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.

The following is part of what she said:

What does this genius think will happen and why hasn't her fellow Democrats called for her removal from all her committee seats and thrown out of Congress. In fact, they should be calling for her impeachment from the House. According to the Constitution, any civil federal officer may be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”.

We have been told if you tell a crowd to "fight" either to actually fight or "fight" for their rights and they actually do so you are guilty of inciting a riot or even insurrection and should be removed from office and/or impeached.

After Maxine Waters said her words the National Guard was fired upon. Fox News reported that not long after Waters encouraged people to be more "confrontational" and "fight":

Two Minnesota National Guardsmen have been injured following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Minneapolis during the early morning hours Sunday.

Now let us see what Congressmen Meijer and Upton will do? Will Congressman Meijer and Upton call for the removal from office/impeachment of Congressperson Waters?

Will Congressmen Meijer and Upton hold elected officials in the Democratic Party up to the same standards as they hold their fellow Republicans?

We will have an answer by the end of today.

Updated 4-19-21 4:00 pm est:

Townhall is reporting the following:

New documents obtained by Townhall show Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend, where she called for violent activists to "stay in the streets" during a protest against law enforcement.

Also I was informed that Congressman Peter Meijer tweeted out the following:

no mention of Rep. Waters name or call for her to be removed/impeached from her office Very interesting and answers my question above; Will Congressmen Meijer and Upton hold elected officials in the Democratic Party up to the same standards as they hold their fellow Republicans?

The answer is NO!

