Democrat Leader Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices

What kind of a banana republic does the Democrat Senate minority leader think we live in? In banana republics, high government officials like Democrat Chuck Schumer pressure other officials like Supreme Court Justices to carry out vendettas against political enemies. This is precisely what the Democrat Chuck Schumer is doing and that is despicable. Obviously, there now needs to be endless investigations eventually leading to Schumer being removed from office.

Yesterday on the steps of the Supreme Court Democrat Senate minority leader threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer said the following:

I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price...You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions

That certainly sounds like a threat to me, the question is what should be done about it. Schumer's threat was directed at Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and their vote on a case (

June Medical Services v. Russo ) that addresses the credentials required for doctors who perform abortions. A bill titled The Unsafe Abortion Protection Act was introduced by Louisanna Democratic state senator Katrina Jackson, yes a Democrat not Republican.

I believe at the very least the Senate should pass a resolution condemning Schumer’s aggressive threats to the Supreme Court Justices, then censure Democrat Schumer and possibly even remove him from office. Realizing how bad his mob bosses remarks where his spokesman could not get a statement out fast enough to attempt to cover up the godfather Schumer's aggressive and violent threats, remember he did say “you will pay the price” and said those comments were a:

reference to the political price” Republicans will pay for putting Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court, as well as a warning that the justices will inspire a “major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.

Sure it was that is why Schumer used the word “you” seven times. Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday. In a written statement he said:

This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that 'You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”. Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.

Chuck Schumer and this Democratic Party are proving every day how out of control they truly are as well as adding to the encyclopedia of proof of their aggressive and violent nature.

