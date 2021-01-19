Why has this not been reported by the news in the past? Apparently, the Washington Free Beacon (WFB) has reported about Nancy Pelosi and the Chinese government being in bed with each other. Last December the WFB did report the following:

“Rep. Jim Banks (R. Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, is pressing congressional leaders to hold a hearing on the proliferation of Chinese Communist government-funded propaganda across Capitol Hill”

Apparently, the money and influence on our elections were too much for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to turn down and she and her fellow Democrats did nothing about this.

The Washington Free Beacon is now reporting on a Republican freshman representative from Iowa by the name of Ashley Hinson. She showed up for her first week in office and found out that Democrat representative and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, is having unsolicited copies of China Daily, a Chinese state-controlled newspaper that has been designated as Communist propaganda by the State Department, delivered to congressional offices every morning. Apparently, Nancy has been having this communist propaganda paper delivered for years.

It took a freshman representative to once again bring this up and has petitioned Democrat/Chinese sympathizer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stop distributing the Chinese Communist propaganda paper to the House offices on Capitol Hill. This according to a letter sent late last week and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

She told the WFB:

"Frankly, I was appalled when I walked into work Friday morning and saw my office had received an unsolicited copy of China Daily...How can we expect the American people to trust that Congress will take on the Chinese Communist Party when its dangerous propaganda is being delivered right to our doorstep? I wrote to the speaker immediately and asked her to address this issue."

Her letter demands that Democrat/Chinese sympathizer House Speaker to:

"stop the CCP from distributing its state-run publication within our hallowed halls. This offensive garbage should not be automatically distributed to Congressional offices at the cost of the American taxpayers."

I am truly appalled that this is happening, this China Daily “news” paper is among the Communist regime’s most well-known propaganda communication devices. In fact, the China Daily propaganda paper is actually barred from accessing congressional press galleries because it is designated a foreign agent under U.S. laws.

Rep. Hinson wrote in her letter:

"Yet, their mal-intended work appears on my doorstep, alongside the newspapers of the American free press. This is a flagrant violation of the taxpayers’ trust”

This also shows us how in the tank our “news” organizations are with the Democrat’s and I am sure many of them with the Chinese government for not reporting what Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are doing and asking the Democrat’s every opportunity they can whether they are for this paper being delivered to House Members daily or not.

We must be aware of who now has the power of all three branches of our federal government that is looking like not only the Democratic Party but the Chinese government.

Don’t forget it is being reported that Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his brother James have been paid millions of dollars by the Chinese government with some of that money funneled to Joe.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595