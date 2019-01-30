Democrat Senator Kamala Harris Wants Medicare For All & Open Borders

We all knew this was coming when Obama/SCOTUS care was first suggested. We all knew what former President Obama and the Democratic Party were ultimately aiming for and that was a single payer government healthcare system. They knew that Obama/SCOTUS care would not work so they wanted to give the uninformed a taste and then go for the kill.

Well we have a new twist now and that is Democrat Senator Kamala Harris from California, who is running for President, is calling for Medicare for all when she stated at a CNN Townhall and quoted in a NBC article the following:

The idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require

Her spokeswomen Lily Adams stated:

Her preferred plan, as we have always said, is Medicare For All

At that CNN Townhall on Monday Senator Harris vowed to eliminate all private health care insurance for approximately 150 million Americans if she is elected president. By the way if that happen what then will happen to the approximately 500,000 people who work in that industry?

At least she is not lying to us like former President Obama and the Democratic Party did when they stated if you like your doctor and insurance plan you can keep it.

All the studies from left leaning institutions state that Medicare for all will cost approximately $32 trillion over $10 years. That is $3.2 trillion a year, our current total federal budget is $4.2 trillion. How are we going to fund this plan?

The bigger twist is the fact that President Trump has proven to everyone that the Democratic Party is not really for border security and in fact many of them are advocating open borders and amnesty for all.

Hmmm, open borders, amnesty for all illegals and free healthcare for all. How do you think that is going to work out for the middle class, the class of people who will be paying most of the freight for this single payer government healthcare plan?

If you somehow believe we can almost double our budget in 1 year how about this; do you think the lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are long you haven’t seen nothing yet.

I believe the entire system will crash, which is probably what many of them want, and if you do not believe that then how about rationing of care and months and months of wait time before you get to see a doctor for a non-life threatening healthcare problem.

If you believe there will not be any severe consequences from a single payer government run healthcare system, then I have a nice 1970’s Pinto to sell you for only $100,000. Please let me know your contact information and you can pick up the pinto.

Again think about it, anyone from around the world can come to our country, no questions asked especially if they are woman with children or just children and free healthcare for all.

Now that my friends is hilariously dangerous. By the way that Pinto I want to sell you is two tone in color, both what some people would call yellow and rust.

