Democrat’s Believe That Hard Work Is A Sign Of Whiteness; How Insulting!

How much more will the black community take from the Democratic Party? Now the National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC) a taxpayer-funded museum in Washington D.C. and run by liberals just gave a huge slap to the face of the Black Community.

According to an article published by the NMAAHC, aspects of whiteness and white culture include an “emphasis on the scientific method,” which involves “objective, rational linear thinking,” “cause and effect relationships,” and “quantitative emphasis”.

Excuse me, did they actually just say that? Yes, they did!

According to an NMAAHC graphic other aspects of whiteness include:

planning for the future

delayed gratification

valuation of time as a commodity

decision-making

self-reliance and politeness

They could not stop themselves there and wrote as white culture has been “normalized” in the United States:

all Americans have adopted various aspects of white culture, including people of color

By that statement do you mean to have the ability to plan for the future, delayed gratification, valuation of time as a commodity, decision-making, self-reliance and politeness, emphasis on the scientific method, which involves “objective, rational linear thinking,” cause and effect relationships, and quantitative emphasis?

They could not even stop themselves there as Journalist Byron York pointed out in his Tweet of the PDF created by the NMAAHC:

The NMAAHC is a member of the Smithsonian Institute. The Smithsonian Institute received $1 billion in federal funding for its 2020 fiscal year.

What are we exactly paying for with our tax dollars?

Is anyone and I literally mean anyone in Washington D.C. looking out for the people who pay for this insanity and insult?

How could a mostly paid for government “museum” debase and insult the Black community like that? The National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC) sounds like a truly racist group and by that, I mean the actual definition of racism not how it is used today.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture actually believes and had the audacity to tell the world that a sign of whiteness is:

Individualism

hard work

objectivity

the nuclear family

progress

respect for authority

I do not know a single Republican, Conservative or person who actually thinks this way of the Black Community. I now, unfortunately, know, that some Democrats and “people of color” who are Democrats think that way.

When will the Black Community realize in larger numbers what the Democratic Party truly is today, what they actually think of their community, and the fact they have done nothing for them except give them promises they never kept or intended to keep?

Really a sign of whiteness is “hard work”, I am disgusted by this tripe!

