Democrats, Biden and Their Media Collaborate On Planted ‘Anonymous’ Fake News Stories

Joe Biden and his campaign must be very nervous about the internal polls they are privy to and will not release to the public. I believe this because they have started one of the most devious, underhanded, immoral, evil, and unethical operations I have seen in a long time.

Joe Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and the mainstream manipulative news have hatched a plan to drop “anonymous”, more than likely made-up scandals, about President Trump. I expect there to be a schedule of these “anonymous” facetious stories to drop at least weekly and if Biden’s internal polls continue to tighten they may come as many as twice a week.

The first one of their facetious stories from “anonymous sources” was published in the left-wing paper called the Atlantic that claimed that President Donald Trump didn’t want to visit an American cemetery in France because he said dead military members are “losers” and “suckers”. Does anyone who has any intelligence really believe that President Trump would say that about our military? President Trump has rebuilt the military after the Obama/Biden administration obliterated it. President Trump not only increased spending on ammunition and parts but he also increased their pay. The Obama/Biden administration used a loophole to cap military pay increases at a maximum of 1 to 1.3% during their administration.

Everyone who had the guts to go on record told the media that they never heard President Trump say anything derogatory about the military. More than a dozen current or former Trump administration officials have publicly denounced the report in the last several days. They dispute the Atlantic’s claim that the publicly stated reason for the cancellation of the cemetery appearance was rain which made the planned helicopter trip unsafe. The cancellation reason for not going to the cemetery part of the paper’s claim was debunked at the time it occurred and no one back then ever claimed he called military people “losers” and “suckers”, that was just added by the writer of the piece last week.

Dan Walsh, former White House deputy chief of staff stated:

“I can attest it to the fact that there was a bad weather call in France and that the helicopters were unable to safely make the flight”

Even former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton, who left the White House on bad terms with Mr. Trump and wrote a scathing tell-all book about him, said he was there and never heard President Trump call the military “losers” and “suckers” when he stated:

“I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them”

Bolton then went on to say that is was another Trump hater, former Chief of Staff John Kelly who advised President Trump to not go to the second military base because of the weather:

“I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery...it was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do.”

The interesting part of these alleged claims is this is exactly what many elected Democrat politicians and the liberals in the media and academic fields think about people in the military service. So once again they appear to be projecting their thoughts onto the President.

If you are not brave enough to go on record when you make such damning and provocative allegations, especially during the silly season (election), then no one should believe a word you write or say and in fact, you could be charged with making it completely up. My guess is the writer completely made up the entire story.

Expect to see more of these types of stories coming fast and furious. It just shows us how weak the Democratic Party believes their candidates are.

As yet another example piled on top of the ten's of thousands out there, is the mainstream manipulative news covering what the Washington Free Beacon is:

‘Not The Same Joe Biden’: White House Stenographer Says Former VP’s ‘Mental Acuity’ Has Deteriorated"

Read that article and it will scare you to death if Biden is elected, but then we all know he would not be running the country, who would who knows. I assume the extreme left-wing of the "Democratic" Party would be.

