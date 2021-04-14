Why Are Democrats Allowing Death Certificates To Be Changed?

Just when you think you've heard all the scams the Democrats have put into their "world’s largest slush fund," the $1.9 trillion “Covid-19 relief” bill, along comes another one.

You may have heard of Biden’s going against what he said when it comes to Covid-19 relief funds and bailing out pension funds. Oh, you did not hear that Biden lied to the American people and actually stole money from them and gave it to bailout PRIVATE union pensions? It was so obvious even CNBC reported the following:

“The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package passed by the Senate on Saturday offers $86 billion in funding to failing pension plans.” Now we find out from the new news site Just the News that Democrat Senator Chuckie Schumer and socialist N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) had added another one to the world largest slush fund. Let us let AOC explain it when she said:

“If your loved one's death certificate doesn't have COVID listed, you can have it put in”

Yes, you can go back to the Doctor and tell them to change the cause of death of a loved one to Covid-19. How exactly will a medical doctor be able to go back further than a year and determine that your loved one did die of or with Covid-19, who knows? Chuckie and AOC did not bother to inform us of that minor detail.

Why am I asking such a silly question?

According to Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez relatives of people who died in the "early days" of the coronavirus pandemic, will indeed be able to request that doctors amend death certificates to show COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.

Why would they allow this to happen, again why would you ask such a silly question? Then the Covid-19 deaths numbers will increase and the Federal government under their new FEMA program will be able to reimburse the people submitting the application for their funeral costs up to $9,000 per deceased individual and $35,500 per application.

AOC and Chuckie said:

"Your loved one should have COVID on their death certificate, anywhere listed either as their primary or contributing cause of death"

Why? Because:

"In those early days, we know that so many people didn't know what was COVID and what wasn't...You can go back to the institution that issued the death certificate, the hospital, the physician, etcetera, and you can have your death certificate edited in retrospect knowing what we know now about COVID. So if your loved one's death certificate doesn't have COVID listed, you can have it put in."

According to the article, FEMA's rules for the program specify that the death:

"must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia; the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19 and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified non-citizen who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020."

According to FEMA, the deceased individual does not have to be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified non-citizen. Really! You could tell AOC was proud of that because she was beaming when she said:

“This is one of the first programs ... that will allow mixed status and undocumented families to get some semblance of relief after feeding this country, after cleaning our schools, after serving and holding up this community"

Great, now American taxpayers can pay for the funeral expense of someone who never paid a dime in Federal or State income taxes. By the way, is AOC telling all of us that public schools broke the law and hired illegal aliens illegal to “clean our schools”?

Why didn’t any of our great reporters out there pick up on that one and ask which schools hired illegal aliens?

Yes AOC, we Americans and legal immigrants could never serve and hold up our community. How insulting she is towards Americans and legal immigrants.

I want to point out once again that Chuckie and AOC never inform us how exactly a doctor will go back over a year and determine that someone died from or with Covid-19.

I wonder why...

