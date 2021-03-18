Could Covid Positive Migrants Be Coming To Your Part of Michigan; Democrats Block GOP Bill To Test Negative Before Release

Did you know if you want to come back to our country after you have left for business or pleasure you must take a Covid-19 test? According to the CDC:

“To reduce introduction and spread of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, CDC issued an Order effective January 26, 2021. It requires all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested for COVID-19 infection no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to provide proof of the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight.”

As an American citizen, legal immigrant or if you have a Visa to travel to the United States for pleasure and you test positive you are barred from entering the United States until you have self-isolated yourself for 14 days.

The story changes a bit for people who are entering our country illegally through our southern and I presume northern border.

The House Democrats just blocked a proposal last Tuesday that would have required illegal immigrants/aliens too, as Americans and all others who come to our country test negative for Covid-19 before they are released into the country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Iowa Freshman Republican Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, the one Pelosi might throw out of her seat because she only beat her Democrat opponent by 6 votes, introduced the Requiring Every Alien Receive a COVID-19 Test (REACT) Act.

Simply stated the Act would:

“require a diagnostic test for COVID-19 for an inadmissible alien released from the custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection or the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and for other purposes.”

The Act further states:

“Beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall administer a diagnostic test, and receive a negative result, for COVID-19 to an inadmissible alien who has entered the United States and—

(1) is released from the custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection or the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement within 30 days of entry into the United States;

or (2) is placed in an alternative to detention program within 30 days of entry into the United States.

Illegal Aliens who have been allowed in without a Covid test could have the virus and be bussed to right here in Michigan. Perhaps Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Detriot anywhere in Michigan.

In a statement, Rep. Miller-Meeks wrote:

“Border Security and immigration is not an issue that only affects border states, it affects every community across the country…By ensuring that individuals entering the country are negative for COVID-19, we can help keep our communities safe and healthy”

How do Democrats lecture us every day about how dangerous the Coronavirus is, make us wear masks, shut down our businesses, lay millions of people off, fine people and turn around and allow people from foreign countries to illegally enter our country without even knowing if they have the virus?

If a Covid-19 negative test is needed for you to enter the country legally why does the Democrat Party not believe that a Covid-19 negative test is needed for foreigners attempting to enter our country illegally?

That is the question that should be asked of every elected Democrat and anyone who supports that insane policy every day.

Why do you think the Democrats are supporting super spreader events?

