DeNooyer Ford in Vicksburg Embarks On Big Reconstruction Project

Add DeNooyer Ford in Vicksburg to the list of local businesses that are embarking on reconstruction projects, as they start the renovations next week. DeNooyer took over the former Simmons Ford several years ago, and is now investing in what they think is a bright future for the South Portage Road location.

In a release, Todd DeNooyer, the DeNooyer Ford Dealer Principal says they've been monitoring the continued investment into Portage Road, "realizing that it is a major US-131 bypass and with large projects in the area like The Vicksburg Mill Project, new Stryker facility, new FedEx facility and the access to South Portage that it makes this location make sense for continued development."

Architects drawings of the reconstruction of DeNooyer Ford in Vicksburg. (Eckert-Wordell via DeNooyer Ford. Used by permission)

A ceremonial groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, Sept. 23rd, and then construction should being by October 1st and be finished by the end of May 2021.

The dealership say the goal of this project is to "improve customer experience by providing a more traditional write-up experience and create an enhanced customer lounge for the customer to enjoy while their vehicle is being serviced."

The project will see the needed replacement of the septic system, along with expansion, such as adding "driving lanes and additional parking, enclosing the customer service write-up area, upgrading technician areas including adding heat and air conditioning, and creating enhanced security measures for customer vehicle areas. The magnitude of the project is largely visual with an updated front building facade that is expected of top-performing Ford dealerships."

"Pulling into the shop where the tech is working is a thing of the past and customers appreciate a quieter, more fluid customer experience." according to DeNooyer.