Derek Jeter's childhood home in Kalamazoo recently went on the market for $300k and it doesn't look like it will stay on the market for long.

The home, located at 2415 Cumberland St, was built in 1966. The 2,100 sqft house sits on a 9,583 sqft lot with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It hit the market on June 21, 2024, and the Zillow listing already has a pending tag just four days later.

The property sits right behind Kalamazoo Central High School, Jeter's alma mater. It's just a block away from Derek Jeter Field, so if the 14-time All-Star hit a homer from the stadium he helped build, he might send one through his childhood bedroom window.

Of course, Jeter and KCHS unveiled the finished project of the school's $5 million renovations to the baseball and softball complexes this spring.

Naturally, Jeter's family hasn't occupied the home for years. Still, it has undergone recent renovations and displays a presence befitting of a baseball legend's humble beginnings.

But just like Jeter's career was always on a skyward projection, the house has built on its potential over the years with its improvements. Zillow's timeline of the house says it was sold for $90k in 2012.

The steel grey exterior houses a blue and white color scheme through most of the rooms, so anyone interested in keeping that New York Yankees vibe would have an easy time.

Check out the photos of the home below and see if you can pinpoint the exact spot Jeter sat when he got the call in 1992 as the No. 6 overall pick to the Yankees. Check out the full listing here.

See Inside Derek Jeter's Childhood Kalamazoo Home Take a peak at the place house that shaped a baseball legend. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison