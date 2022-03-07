Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned.

Old deserted homesteads are being discovered frequently all throughout Michigan, the majority of them in the upper peninsula and northern mitten area. I can understand the owner(s) passing away unexpectedly and all belongings get left, but why don't family members or friends take care of the stuff that was left behind? Time and time again these dwellings are found packed with furniture, knick-knacks, food, kitchen utensils, dishes, beds, closets filled with clothes.....and family photos. Now why didn't any family member gather up these photos for keepsakes? No clue.

This particular location is believed to be somewhere in Emmet County, in the upper left side of the tip of the mitten. This is said to be the former home of an elderly couple, with many things left behind: an old sewing machine, stove, refrigerator, TV set, lounging chairs, old fashioned washing machine, beds left in every bedroom, clothes, family photos, and more. You'll even see it has an original “Michigan” basement.

It's definitely an old house, just one of thousands you'll discover when you visit northern Michigan...most likely late 1800s or early 1900s.

As with most abandoned properties, there's usually an owner somewhere. Whether it's a family member, the state, or the county – somebody somewhere most likely owns it. That's why you always need to get permission (as these guys did) to explore these places...protect yourself from prosecution AND take necessary precautions not to get injured. You can step on rusty nails, get cut with broken glass, fall through rotted floors.....and unexpectedly run into Michigan's poisonous Massasauga Rattlesnake. Oh yeah...they're there.

Here are the photos...

Abandoned Elderly Couple's House, Northern Michigan

