Detroit Automakers To Close Plants Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Word has come that the Detroit big three automakers have agreed to close all of their plants due to their worker fears about the coronavirus.

According to reports, the automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus. Yesterday UAW President Rory Gamble said union leadership asked Ford, GM and FCA for a two-week shutdown of operations to safeguard members from the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the close proximity the workers are in when working in the factories many employees were upset they were still on the job despite numerous other businesses and gathering places closing. Fiat-Chrysler Automotive and Ford Motor Co. had already said they were suspending production at Detroit-area plants after workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The automakers will be releasing details of the closures later today.