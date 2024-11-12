The Detroit Lions fanbase is a passionate one. The energy they bring to Ford Field is something to witness. Of course, you've likely seen some Lions fans reacting in their own living rooms too. Or you're the very Lions fan in question.

The Lions are as good as they've ever been, so seemingly every game is a vibe. But when the game comes down to the wire like it did on Sunday night, everyone has to lock in. Everyone.

A flight full of Lions fans had to remind their flight attendant to lock in. As Jake Bates was lining up for the 52-yard, game-winning field goal, a flight attendant tried to make final announcements as a flight was set to land at Detroit Metro Airport.

The game was displayed on practically every screen in the cabin and as a graphic displayed on the screen to listen for the announcements, passengers shouted for her to hold off her announcement until Bates made his attempt to win the game.

The NFL reposted a TikTok account that caught the entire exchange on video. The original video can be seen below.

Bates, who is in his first season with the Lions after an impressive showing with the Michigan Panthers in the USFL last year, told reporters after the Sunday night game "I think it almost feels too scripted, it's too good to be true."

Lions fans have enjoyed the script. Bates' kick lifted the Lions to an 8-1 record for the first time in 70 years. Now Detroit carries the best odds in the NFL to reach the Super Bowl.

That kick meant everything to Lions fans, no matter where they were watching the game unfold.