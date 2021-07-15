Detroit Car Jackers Thwarted By Stick Shift [Video]

Kids these days! How are you going to car jack someone if you can't drive a stick shift?

The incident occurred Monday evening July 5, at around 8:30pm on Detroit's east side, when three young would be thieves pulled a gun on the owner and a passenger sitting in a of 2006 Acura TSX.

The two smartly put their hands up and immediately relinquished the car, but they ended up getting it right back when the kids got in and found that none of them could drive a standard transmission.

It was probably all they could do to not laugh and infuriate the trio, who then fled the scene on foot.

A door bell camera caught it all on video as the three get the owner and passenger out of the car only to realize the learning curve on how to operate a stick shift was too great to master quickly.

Smart choice, as they probably avoided getting caught. For now.

Police have released the following video in an attempt to identify the feckless thieves before they find someone with an automatic transmission.

This is what happens when you eliminate driver's training from the standard public school curriculum. When I went to driver's training, they taught me how to drive a stick shift so I could steal one if necessary.

Wait! What am I saying!?! They taught the manual transmission skills because they knew we would encounter it at some point in our lives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD at 313-596-2555. Tipsters may remain anonymous, as always, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).

