Tamika Williams was not about to get married without her mother at her side. So when her mom was put on life support, Tamika and her fiance tied the knot at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Sure, it Was an Unusual Wedding

Most little girls don't dream of getting married in a hospital room in Detroit. But Tamika Williams wouldn't have it any other way. Her mother Shirley Williams had been hospitalized since July 2 of this year after she was sidelined by a diabetic episode. Sadly, the 64-year-old had to be placed on life support during her stay in the hospital.

Her daughter Tamika knew just what to do. She and her fiance Timothy Hester had been planning to say their "I do's" anyway, so the couple opted to move the ceremony up and tie the knot in Tamika's mother's hospital room.

Married in a Hospital Room

With a little help from some expert medical staff members at Detroit Sinai-Grace hospital, the couple was able to say their nuptials in Shirley's hospital room. The ceremony came as a complete surprise to Mrs. Williams.

Tamika was able to get married with her mom by her side, just as she'd always hoped to do.

The couple said their "I do's" and kissed their first kiss as husband and wife through masks as Shirley beamed with pride. We wish the newlyweds all the best.

Take a look at the video below from Detroit TV station WMYD-TV.

