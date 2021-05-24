Detroit Grand Prix Is Back on Belle Isle In June

Race fans, it’s that time again. Belle Isle is coming alive again with the Detroit Grand Prix race. Now with outdoor mask restrictions ending June 1, the Grand Prix can host a fuller house allowing thousands more than would have been allowed during restricted crowd compacity. They were planning this event way before restrictions were rescinded, but now they don’t have to hold it at 20% capacity. The additional grandstand seating went on sale today and is only available for online purchase.

Detroit News reports

“Our top priority has always been to provide a safe and fun experience on Belle Isle for our fans,” Michael Montri President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix said. “As we followed the protocols that were in place throughout our planning, and with the build out for the Grand Prix entering its final stages, many of the fan activities and attractions that were featured at our event in the past — like live music — will not be included in 2021. We have heard from many of our fans that are looking forward to being back on Belle Isle to enjoy a world-class event and we are so excited to provide that opportunity to a few thousand more fans each day at the Grand Prix.”

The event is going on June 11-13 on Belle Isle. They are still following Michigan health and safety guidelines and total attendance for this year will be reduced as their goal is a safe event for all. Added attractions this year are Corvette racing and Indy Lights. There were free tickets available for Comerica Bank Free Prix Day which is Friday June 11, and that was sold out. Now that new capacity is being added due to restrictions ending there will be more of the free tickets and you can reserve them here.

This is likely the first big race in Michigan since the pandemic. With vaccinations closing in on 70% we are now opening things back up again and allowing life to feel somewhat normal again. It will be a fun time in the Motor City with Grand Prix Racing back in town!

