Michigan City Named Laziest, Least Hard-Working in America

Plenty of us can admit we've got a few lazy bones in our bodies. When the entire world feels like an uphill climb, sometimes it's just easier to step to the side and let everything pass you by.

Still, laziness, just as any other vice, is best indulged in moderation. Expressing too much laziness causes problems, especially among a community. The work, as they say, is never done - and if folks don't dirty up their knuckles in one manner or another, the work isn't getting done either.

Naturally, some places across America gravitate to that blue-collar, rise-and-grind mentality better than others. Here in Michigan, one of our cities is more like the 'others' in that scenario.

According to a study from Wallet Hub, Detroit was named among the least hard-working cities in the country, ranking No. 115 out of the 116 largest cities in the United States.

Wallet Hub compared each city on a collection of factors, some of which affected their work directly (which were weighed 4x heavier in the study) and others indirectly. Direct factors included employment rate, share of households with no working adults and idle youth rate, among others. Indirect factors included average commute times and share of workers with multiple jobs, among others.

Detroit ranked near the bottom in most categories. Only Burlington, Vermont, ranked lower than Detroit in direct factors, though Detroit ranked 80th for indirect factors while Burlington was just 39th. While that wasn't enough to give Detroit a lower score in the context of the study, it does seem rather damning to the work ethic of the Motor City.

The study also concluded that Detroit had the highest share of households where no adults work.

Detroit's reputation is getting stronger, but even studies like these show the city still has a way to go. Still, there's no denying the people who do work their hardest in the Motor City are the ones leading the change the most.