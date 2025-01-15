Detroit Lions All-Time Passing Leaderboard

The Detroit Lions don't have the most prevalent history at quarterback, but things have at least taken a step in the right direction over the past 15 years.

Still, one of the greatest early passers the NFL ever saw was Bobby Layne. He was the standard bearer in Detroit's record books for nearly three-quarters of a century before Matthew Stafford came along. The irony, of course, is that Layne supposedly cursed the franchise before making his unceremonious exit to Pittsburgh in 1958.

The Stafford era brought about some of the gaudiest stats in NFL history, let alone just for the Lions. Despite holding just a 74-90-1 record as the Lions' starter, Stafford put 30,000 yards and over 150 touchdowns between himself and Layne on the leaderboard.

Nowadays, the fans at Ford Field chant the name 'Jared Goff'. Goff, unsurprisingly, is the only quarterback other than Layne that will appear on the list below with a winning record in a Lions' uniform.

Goff's tenure in Detroit has been more results-focused than performance-focused, not to say the opposite would be true of Stafford. Though he's climbed the ranks quickly, Goff simply doesn't put up numbers in bunches like his predecessor. Still, he brings some impressive notes on his resume after just four seasons with the franchise.

Most notably, Goff throws more touchdowns per pass attempt than Stafford and only Layne has a better clip among the quarterbacks listed below. Goff also has the lowest interceptions-per-attempt percentage in team history among passers with at least 250 career pass attempts.

Still, when it comes to total passing yards, Goff still has some catching up to do to reach Stafford's high mark. The quarterbacks listed below are the top 10 passers in team history ranked based on their total passing yards as Detroit Lions.

