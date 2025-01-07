The Biggest Myth About the Detroit Lions As NFL Playoffs Begin

The Detroit Lions have a share of the best record in the NFL, matched only by the AFC's #1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, at 15-2. It's the best regular season performance in the history of the franchise, yet there's reason to believe that 2024 could end on just as sour a note as 2023 did - short of a Super Bowl win.

Despite Detroit cashing in late-season victories over the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, there are lingering doubts in the minds of some NFL fans.

Whether or not those doubts are warranted are up for fate to decide. Detroit still has to play its games and execute at a level that can deliver the results the team and its fans hope to achieve.

But the Lions aren't doubted because of past failures. It's a mixture of circumstance relevant to this season. For some reason, it's not the 20+ players on injured reserve, it's the quarterback - Jared Goff. He's no Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. He's just a guy with great weapons and the most sought-after playcaller in the league.

ESPN debunked the biggest myth weighing down each playoff team and brushed off the idea that Jared Goff isn't the guy who can get the Lions to the promised land because he's a product of his environment.

ESPN's Dan Graziano used statistics to narrow it down, such as Goff finishing sixth in Total QBR and third in completion percentage over expectation. But in reality, Goff has been playing for this opportunity all season.

The 9-year veteran is doing exactly what most quarterbacks do when they turn 30 - he's taken a step forward. Statistically, Goff has been on par with his best seasons while setting new career highs in completion percentage and touchdowns thrown.

He also tied his personal best from 2018 with four fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives.

READ MORE: The 11 Biggest Wins in Detroit Lions History

Now yes, all quarterbacks are products of their environment. It's a team sport, after all. The quarterback needs a great playcaller, a couple of great wide receivers, a great offensive line and a solid run game to lean on. It just so happens Goff has all of that.

But lesser quarterbacks would squander that opportunity, especially with his own defense being so shorthanded. Goff hasn't done that. He played some of his best ball in December throwing for 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions, completing well over 70% of his passes and at least 300 yards in three out of five games.

Goff is utilizing his tools, but they don't necessarily define him. While it's clear the entire Lions organization is looking to capitalize on their championship window, few players on the roster have taken the extra step this season to the extent Jared Goff has.

He doesn't just happen to be on the team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl; he's actually a big reason why they have those odds in the first place.

