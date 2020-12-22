Detroit Lions Close Practice Facility After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Detroit Lions have canceled practice Tuesday and shut down their Allen Park practice facility after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the Detroit Free Press Reports.

The Team shared in a statement,

"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization. As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."

According to the NFL Network, one player and one non-player have tested positive for COVID-19.

In early November, the Lions placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was considered a close contact of a person who tested positive, though he himself did not test positive, and spent four days on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Most recently, the Detroit Free Press reports, defensive end Everson Griffen tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and remains on the reserve/COVID list.