Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown is no longer with the team and is in some serious heat after he critically injured two people over the weekend while driving the wrong way down I-75. Lions' tight end Charlie Taumoepeau was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured.

According to MLive, Brown was arrested on two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

The Lions wasted no time letting Brown go as he was cut from the team on Sunday following the head-on collision.

Detroit Lions' Statement:

We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown. Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident. Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We as an organization extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery.

Here's what happened, Alex Brown was apparently driving northbound on the southbound I-75 near Mack Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Sunday, when he blasted another car head-on while driving at a high rate of speed.

Taumoepeau suffered a neck injury and had to be freed from the car by the Jaws of Life.

It just sucks to think that he worked so hard to finally be able to play in the NFL and messed everything up with one night of partying. All of it flushed down the toilet just like that.

The driver in the other vehicle was a 27-year-old man from Detroit who suffered injuries to his legs.

