Detroit Lions’ Defense Hit Hard: Double the Injuries of Any Team

The Detroit Lions have solidified themselves as the best team in the NFL through 12 weeks. Tonight's matchup against the Green Bay Packers could help further cement that idea. But it won't be easy thanks to the absurd amount of injuries Detroit has sustained through the campaign.

Many fans are aware that the Lions defense has been decimated by injuries. The loss of Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone alone was devastating. But the Lions' issues go so much further beyond that.

Detroit has 13 players on injured reserve from the defensive side alone:

DL David Bada

DL Kyle Peko

DL Mekhi Wengo

DL John Cominsky

DL Nate Lynn

DL Aidan Hutchinson

DL Marcus Davenport

LB Alex Anzalone

LB Derrick Barnes

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, no other team in the NFL has more than seven defensive players on injured reserve. Detroit has that many players on IR just from their defensive line.

In-depth fans know the crucial aspect a deep defensive line rotation plays in fielding a successful team. Think of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in recent years. These teams typically have 10-12 players who can rotate in and provide quality play in the trenches. Detroit is searching deep in the bag for just a handful of guys who can step in to alleviate the issue.

Of course, head coach Dan Campbell isn't particularly worried about it - at least not publically.

"Let me ask you this, does it really matter? Like, who cares?" Campbell said after the Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears. "That’s what I go back to, it doesn’t matter. Either it is or it isn’t, we get a guy back or we don’t get a guy back. And worrying about it and moaning about it and bitching about it... I know this, whoever we have available, we’re gonna get them ready to play and we expect them to hold the line, period. You’ve got to do your job and everybody around you is looking for you to do your job.”

While the injuries are concerning and are affecting key and depth players, the Lions are still on the longest win streak in team history and are in a position to secure home-field advantage no matter how their second date with Green Bay goes.

