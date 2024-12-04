These Detroit Lions Were Dubbed the Best at Their Positions

It should come as no surprise that the best team in the NFL has some of the best players too. The Detroit Lions are having a historic season by franchise standards and are on track to have the best season in team history.

Of course, that requires reaching Super Bowl LIX. But again, having some of the best players in the NFL goes a long way in reaching such a goal.

ESPN and Matt Bowen released an interesting exercise that many football fans would like to see annually: a breakdown of the best players at each position based on what they do best at those positions.

Get our free mobile app

For example, the quarterback position was broken down into 16 categories, where 10 different quarterbacks received recognition for being the best in that field.

A handful of Lions were recognized on the list, solidifying them as some of the best players in the NFL overall.

Jared Goff was credited as the most accurate passer in the NFL, the very first category listed in ESPN's article. Goff has completed 71.8% of his passes this season through 12 games.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, or 'Sonic & Knuckles', if you prefer, make up one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Fittingly for the Sonic of the tandem, Gibbs was credited as the fastest running back after topping 21 mph a couple of times and pacing just behind Saquon Barkley for most 10+ yard carries. Montgomery also held up his end as Knuckles, taking the title for best contact balance.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was credited for having the best hands in the NFL - quite the honor against the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce. Still, "The Sun God" hasn't dropped a pass this season and his 76 receptions rank third in the NFL.

Penei Sewell got the most love among the Lions featured in the list as the only one to top two categories. Arguably the best offensive lineman in the NFL, Sewell was credited as the quickest and most explosive offensive lineman in the league.

Jack Campbell has to step up at linebacker with all of the injuries the Lions are facing in the front seven. Luckily for Detroit, the second-year backer from Iowa was tabbed as the best tackler in the NFL.

The secondary wraps up the defense with two mentions - Kerby Joseph for his ability to take away the deep middle of the field and Brian Branch for taking away everything else as the most versatile coverage defender in the NFL. The two have combined 11 interceptions this season.

The Lions' special teams got in on the fun too. First-year kicker Jake Bates was named the most clutch kicker in the NFL thanks to his perfect mark on tying or go-ahead kicks. His holder, punter Jack Fox, got credit as the best holder in the NFL. Maybe head coach Dan Campbell will draw up a trick play for Fox to expand his ability in the role.

Finally, Kalif Raymond closed the list as the best punt returner in the NFL.

The article's formatting may not have been intentional, but it's telling that the list began and ended with Lions players. Even with star players like Sam LaPorta missing a mention, Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone being ineligible due to injury and fan favorites like Alim McNeal and Terrion Arnold not getting the recognition the list was still full of top Detroit talent.

The rest of the list can be seen here with an ESPN+ subscription.

The 25 Greatest Detroit Lions of All Time These are the 25 greatest Detroit Lions of all time, according to Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value ratings. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison