Detroit Lions Early Betting Favorites Versus Bears

When the Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears in each team's season opener on September 13th at Ford Field (we hope!), the Lions are projected to be betting favorites in that contest.

Bovada has made the Detroit Lions a 1 1/2 point favorite for the game, despite the fact that the Bears have won the last four games of this series, including last Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field 24-20. The over-under for the game (total number of points scored in the game) is either 44 of 44 1/2 depending on the betting house.

Detroit is coming off a 3-12-1 season in 2019, while Chicago was 8-8. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2019.

After the Chicago game, the Lions head to Green Bay to play the Packers in Week 2. Detroit lost twice to the Packers last season, both on last-second field goals.