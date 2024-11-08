ESPN Shines Light on Where Detroit Lions Need to Improve for 2025

The 2024 season isn't over yet, but many NFL fans look forward to the offseason just as much as the regular season and Super Bowl. The drama that exists in the NFL offseason makes for fiery debates, which only serves to tighten the excitement of all the NFL has to offer.

One of the best teams in the league, the Detroit Lions, is far from perfect. While the Lions' offense statistically ranks among the best in the league in most categories, the defense is still a step behind from a talent and experience perspective.

Still, the minds at ESPN don't see the defense as the biggest need for the Lions just yet.

Even after a 7-1 start with an explosive offense, experts look to keeping the offense on top when the off season rolls around in four months.

ESPN looked at all 32 teams, projecting their top needs in the coming offseason. ESPN concluded that the Lions' biggest need would fall on the interior of the offensive line at guard.

ESPN experts argue that veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who will be 35 for the 2025 season, is likely just a one-year rental for the franchise. Should that be the case, it would be wise to look to the draft or free agency.

Matt Miller projects Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild would be a strong fit as a 6-foot-5, 315-pound power-based blocker along the Lions' otherwise elite cast on the offensive front.

Detroit did draft two offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft: Giovanni Manu in the fourth round and Christian Mahogany in the sixth. Manu is more of a tackle and a sixth-round pick is nothing to bank on, so maybe the ESPN talking heads have a point, but my mind goes in another direction..

While the Lions have invested quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball in recent draft cycles and are simply waiting for those players to blossom into elite players, I would argue they need to continue to build on that side of the ball.

Detroit fans may not want to admit it, but Aidan Hutchinson's injury is a difficult one to come back from, especially with the intention of playing at the elite level he is capable of. Recently acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith isn't going to solve the pass-rushing conundrum either.

It's difficult to find pass rushers in the NFL draft, especially when you're picking at the end of the draft as the Lions likely will be. But that's where they should likely be putting their focus once the season is over.

Of course, the Lions are in the hands of Brad Holmes, one of the best young general managers in the NFL. Whatever he decides to do, Lions fans can trust it'll pay off for the franchise.

