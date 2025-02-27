Detroit Lions Were the Most Bet On Team in 2024

The Detroit Lions came into the 2024 season with considerable hype and Super Bowl aspirations. While they ultimately fell short, the first 15-win season in team history was a special one across the board - and the public agreed.

Sports betting is becoming more and more ingrained in the culture of consuming sports. While participation in sports gambling can be wildly volatile, it is oftentimes just as simple as betting on the best teams to do what they do best.

That's why it isn't at all surprising that the Detroit Lions weren't just among the most bet on teams in the NFL for the 2024 season, they were the top of the class.

According to ESPN, the Lions were the most bet on team throughout last season. It was a wise bet for gamblers as Detroit had a favorable ROI opportunity on their Super Bowl chances, opening at +1000.

Week to week, the Lions proved to be a safe addition to any spread parlays as they went 12-5 against the spread. That proved to be the second-best record in the NFL, second only to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were 13-4..

Over/under bettors weren't quite as lucky as, surprisingly, the highest-scoring offense coupled with a depleted defense was just 9-8 against the over. Still, those weren't easy bets to clear as the Lions had the highest pregame over/under totals in the league at an average of 50.62 points per game.

READ MORE: Aidan Hutchinson Spoke With Elite Pass Rusher About Joining Lions

The individual MVP from the Lions roster was easily Jahmyr Gibbs, who was the 5th-most bet-on player last season. The second-year back scored 20 touchdowns in 2024, which made him an easy choice to add to Anytime TD parlays. He even helped one bettor win nearly $80,000 on a futures ticket needing Gibbs and three other running backs to score 13+ touchdowns in the season.

There's no doubt the Detroit Lions will be a betting favorite in 2025 as well. While the offseason still has to play out, the core pieces of the offense aside from the coaching staff are still in place and a healthy defense will be an instant upgrade on top of any additions made in free agency or the NFL Draft.

