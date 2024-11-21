Detroit Lions Release Grit City Spirits Just In Time for Holidays

It used to be the Detroit Lions play would drive fans to drink to drown their sorrows. These days, it's more of a celebratory drink to arguably the best team in the NFL.

With the holidays approaching as well as another chance for the Lions to make a deep run in the NFL Playoffs, a new whiskey and vodka has hit liquor section shelves all across Michigan that celebrates the grit and pride the new-age Lions play with.

Around the start of the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions announced a partnership with craft distillery BOTLD to launch Grit City Spirits. The collection includes Grit City Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Grit City Premium American Vodka which will certainly make for a great gift for the Lions fan in your life.

Both products are emboldened with the Detroit Lions logo with the phrase "This is One Pride" at the foot of the front label. These spirits really carry the, well, spirit of beloved head coach Dan Campbell.

READ MORE: Is Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell 'Mike Ditka 2.0?'

The whiskey and vodka will be sold exclusively in the state of Michigan, so fans will want to get their hands on these spirits quickly, especially if they have an out-of-state Lions fan to shop for this holiday season.

The whiskey is 86 proof and retails for $39.99 while the Vodka is 80 proof and retails at $29.99.

“Grit City Spirits commemorates Lions history, Detroit pride and creates a unique touchpoint for fans as we welcome the return of the black uniform, now called ‘Motor City Muscle’,” said Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Mace Aluia in a press release. “From our fan’s personal den to any given tailgate, the inaugural release of these spirits will mark a special time in franchise history.”

Those eager to grab their bottles can head to this link to see which stores carry the products. The Lions and BOTLD have also promised to release additional Grit City Spirits "over the next several years to commemorate significant milestones and historical team moments."

Let's just say, we can't wait to see what they'll think of when the Lions finally win that Super Bowl fans are so hopeful for.

