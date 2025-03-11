The Detroit Lions Worst Free Agent Signing Since 2000 Revealed

The Detroit Lions are having a fairly mundane offseason so far. Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, and, suddenly, Myles Garrett are no longer possibilities to add to a defense that needs an extra pass rusher.

Still, mundane is undoubtedly favorable compared to the disasters Lions fans have witnessed in the past. The Lions have come a long way under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's leadership, but dark days preceded them.

The Lions have made a handful of boneheaded decisions in free agency over the years. Even Holmes isn't immune to hiring the wrong players. Thankfully, he didn't make the move that landed on FOX Sports' list of the 12 worst free-agent signings of the 21st century. No, this one falls on the previous regime headed up by former general manager Bob Quinn and former head coach Matt Patricia.

The signing was in 2019 when the Detroit Lions signed edge rusher Trey Flowers to a five-year, $90 million deal. Flowers had played under Patricia in New England, where he had a respectable start to his career, totalling 21 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and six pass deflections.

It seemed that Flowers was trending toward becoming an impact player in his second contract, but once he got to Detroit, things soured quickly. In his first season with Detroit, Flowers grabbed seven sacks and eight tackles for loss in a fairly underwhelming season that was too similar to his time in New England rather than an improvement to justify a massive contract.

Shoulder and knee injuries plagued his next two seasons as he only recorded 3.5 sacks in 2020 and 2021 combined.

READ MORE: Who's Made the Most Money Playing for the Detroit Lions?

Flowers was released after the 2021 season, and after a four-game stint with Miami in 2022, his NFL career was over.

Most of the big-money deals Detroit has given out in recent years have gone to talent drafted by the organization who developed into star players, such as Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That strategy should help keep Detroit from making the same mistake any time soon.

