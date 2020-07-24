If you were hoping to get your run on in the 43rd The Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon in Detroit, October 18th, bad news, it's been canceled.

According to WOODTV, organizers said that they had hoped that the date in October would have been far enough out to still do the run, but now at the end of July, as positive cases of the coronavirus continue to climb, organizers realized, like a lot of other big marathons across the country, that was not going to happen.

The unique part of the Detroit marathon is that the 26.2-mile route has runners cross the Ambassador Bridge into Ontario and then back through the Detroit tunnel. One of the biggest hurdles of that particular route is the fact that runners go into Canada, which has currently halted travel to most foreign nationals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The other is obviously having a group of people, all breathing heavily, unable to properly distance.

WOODTV says organizers plan to release details on a virtual marathon at the end of the month, which you can use your registration for, or you can have them roll that registration into the next race year, which hopefully is 2021 but could be 2022. If you flat out want a refund, they'll do that too, but only refund 50%.

