Detroit Native & Former Lion Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has narrowed the field for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame trimmed a list of 167 modern-era nominees to 25.

Unfortunately, there are no Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans or notable long-term Detroit Lions included among the semifinalists. Still, there are some ties back to Michigan within the list.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin made his fame with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers from 2003-2015. His efforts with those franchises are why he's remembered as one of the greatest No. 2 receivers in NFL history.

However, much like 2024 Hall of Fame class member Dwight Freeney, did close out his career with the Detroit Lions in 2016.

Tennessee Titans v Detroit Lions

Boldin had a strong final season catching 67 passes for 584 yards and eight scores. The eight touchdown receptions was tied for the third-highest mark of his career and led the Lions that year.

Not bad for a 36-year-old at the time.

Of course, when Boldin is enshrined in the Hall of Fame, many won't jump to think of his swan song season in the Motor City.

The other notable player with Michigan ties was born in Detroit: Antonio Gates.

Gates played his entire NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He famously didn't play football at Kent State, instead, he exclusively played basketball. He took a shot at the NFL as an undrafted free agent and proceeded to become one of the greatest to ever play the position.

Gates caught 955 passes for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns in his 16-year career, all of which are franchise records for the Chargers. He's also the NFL's all-time touchdown leader among tight ends.

Gates' son, Antonio Jr., plays wide receiver for the Michigan State Spartans.

Boldin has been a semifinalist four times now dating back to 2022, his second year of Hall of Fame eligibility. Gates is a semifinalist for the second time after missing the cut in his first year of eligibility last year.

Other notable modern-era semifinalists for the 2025 Hall of Fame class include:

Eli Manning

Jared Allen

Luke Kuechley

Steve Smith Sr.

Hines Ward

James Harrison

Adam Vinatieri

The list of 25 will be cut down to 10 by the end of the year with the full Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 announced at the NFL Honors ceremony the night before Super Bowl LIX.