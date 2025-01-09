Detroit Pistons Could Make a Splash at Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is about a month away, set for February 6. A lot can happen in a month in the NBA, but right now the Detroit Pistons are in the best spot they've been in since 2018.

As of this writing, the Pistons are above .500 after the New Year for the first time since 2018, which puts them in a position to be aggressive down the stretch.

With trade deadline conversations heating up and the Pistons riding a five-game winning streak, who's to say the Pistons shouldn't go all in on the 2024-25 season? After all, Detroit professional sports are white hot right now as the Lions, Red Wings and Pistons are a collective 9-0 through the first nine days of 2025.

Get our free mobile app

With so much momentum in the city, fans want to see the Pistons take a real shot at a player who can give the Pistons the boost they need to make a playoff run and restore some pride to the Motor City ball club. Since Detroit has the lowest payroll in the league and are the only team under the salary cap, there's little reason for the franchise to not take a positive step forward within the next month.

How they go about that might be another story. They could take on a salary in a three-way trade to get some extra picks in next year's draft, but the real treat would be an immediate impact.

The Pistons seem out on the Jimmy Butler saga, unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), however there are two names I've seen floated around.

The first is the more common option, New Orleans Pelicans' star Brandon Ingram. Ingram is a solid player who would pair quite well with Cade Cunningham. However, there are two factors against trading for Ingram: He's often injured and he could likely be had in free agency without giving up assets. Of course, that helps the Pistons of tomorrow, not today.

Another name that would come out of left field but does make a touch of sense is Kristops Porzingis. Aaron Kellerstrass at Piston Powered made this suggestion and I dig it. Similarly to Ingram, Porzingis is often injured, but when he's healthy, he could be that dominant veteran centerpiece to glue together a push into the postseason. He's been a winner and can help this young Detroit roster get used to the taste of victory.

READ MORE: Who Should Michigan Fans Root for In CFP Final Four?

READ MORE: Who Should Michigan Fans Root for In CFP Final Four?

A lot can change in a month, so several options could open up for Detroit before February 6th rolls around. Regardless of the "who" the "what" fans want to see is a concerted effort to reward the roster for putting themselves in a favorable position.

Detroit Pistons Record Book A collection of the Detroit Pistons all-time career leaders in eery stat. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison