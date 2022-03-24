This Is One Detroit Red Wing Players Don’t Mess With

There have been many tough guys over the years that have played for the Detroit Red Wings.

Some of the names that come to mind over the years include Darren McCarty, Ted Lindsay, Joe Kocur, and Bob Probert.

Darren McCarty beats the snot out of Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche.

Ted Lindsay was nicknamed "Terrible Ted" for his wrecking-ball style of play.

Joe Kocur was a smaller guy but he could hit hard and throw some haymakers.

Bob Probert holds the Detroit Red Wings franchise record for penalty minutes in a season (398 in 1987–88).

One tough guy that has been knocking players across the NHL on their butts is Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

Who Is Moritz Seider?

Moritz Seider is a German professional ice hockey defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League. He was selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

What Makes Moritz Seider So Tough?

Moritz Seider is great at taking a hit from other players. He's also sneaky and good at fooling opposing players into thinking they can get an easy hit on him, and instead he knocks them on their butts.

Check Out Some Of These Great Hits By Moritz Seider

I wonder if players are going to learn to not mess with Moritz Seider?

