Barry Sanders, Jared Goff and More to Headline 2nd Michigan Sports Con

Detroit sports is experiencing quite the renaissance and the second annual Michigan Sports Con, the Detroit Sports Spectacular, gives fans a great opportunity to help celebrate the comeback.

The 2025 show is set for May 30-June 1 in Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The event is expecting a strong guest list this year, especially since the first announcements are true headliners.

Earlier this week, the con announced its first three guests: Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and former Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy. Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with these Michigan sports legends and more.

What days each star player will be available hasn't been announced yet. Last year stars like Kevin Nash. Denard Robinson, Ben Wallace and the 1984 Detroit Tigers World Series team were available.

Tickets go on sale in April and start at just $15 ($10 for kids) for a one-day pass or $40 for a weekend pass. Autograph and photo op prices aren't available just yet, but a hard copy photo of your photo op is just $10.

Of course, when it comes to autographs and photos, there are plenty of rules to keep track of, so make sure you check out the Show Info page on their website before attending.

Naturally, there will be vendor booths selling trading cards and other sports memorabilia collectibles. Last year there were over 100 vendors, so there is plenty to browse or choose from.

A similar show under the same organizers also takes place in Chicago. For a preview of what to expect, check out the video below.