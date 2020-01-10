Detroit Teams Set Record With The Losingest Year Ever

The auto-correct is telling me that 'losingest' isn't even a word. Well, they've never been to Detroit.

One U.S. city set a new record for total losses in the Big Four sports leagues: The NFL, the NBA, the NHL, and Major League Baseball.

The city with the losing-est year is DETROIT, which saw 226 losses in 2019.

This is according to Detroit sportswriter Dave Hogg.

The Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers combined to go 114-226-1 in the calendar year. The previous record for most losses in one city was New York, which had 219 in 1962.

For the cities with two franchises in a sport, he only included one, but he cherry-picked the WORST of them. (For example, if he would've included the Cubs AND the White Sox, Chicago saw more than 226 losses in 2013.)

And the really sad news is, there is absolutely no relief on the way for any of these teams that I can see.

If you're interested in the complete breakdown: The Tigers lost 114 games, the Lions lost 12, and the Pistons and Red Wings combined to lose 100.