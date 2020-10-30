Detroit Tigers Bring In Former Player Hinch to Manage Club

The Detroit Tigers will bring in a veteran manager to lead the club in 2021, a full year after he was forced out of the same role after a World Series appearance.

The Tigers formally announced the hiring of A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager of the club Friday. The announcement comes after he was released by the Houston Astros and recently completed a one-season suspension from Major League Baseball following a pitch-stealing scandal. Hinch will be on in a multi-year deal and terms were not disclosed.

According to the Tigers official release, Hinch discussed what has gone on during his season outside of baseball -

I’d like to thank (owner) Chris Ilitch and (general manager) Al Avila for giving me a chance and the opportunity to get back in the dugout to lead this historic ballclub. The last year was the most difficult of my life. It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process. Everything that has transpired over the past year, personally and professionally, has put so much in perspective for me, and re-enforced how important it is to do things with integrity and honesty.

Detroit will be the third stop as a manager for Hinch, who also spent two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2010-2011) and the Astros (2015-2019) and won a World Series title in 2017. He has compiled a 570-452 record in seven seasons and led Houston to four straight playoff appearances.

Hinch was also a member of the Tigers as a player in 2003, batting .203 with three homers and 11 RBI in 27 games and . He would retire as a player following the 2004 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played seven seasons on four squads including the Oakland Athletics (1998-2000), Kansas City Royals (2001-2002), Detroit and Philadelphia, compiling a career .219 average with 32 homers, 112 RBI and 28 doubles to his credit. Hinch's time in Detroit was shared behind the plate behind starter Brandon Inge and Matt Walbeck.