Detroit Tigers Reliever First Ever To Win Reliever Of The Month

American League's Reliever Of The Month award was created in 2017. No Detroit Tigers pitcher has won it until this past month.

According to the story from M-Live, the first Tigers reliever to win the award is closer Shane Greene.

Greene has been one of the best in the game since the start of the season. He has 12 saves and a 1.29 ERA through March and April.

Through the Tigers first 12 games, Greene was the first player to earn 8 straight saves since saves became an official stat.

A great start to the season for Greene. Could he be the Tigers All Star this season?

It is only two months into the season so we will see what happens with the Tigers closer the rest of 2019.

Other players of the month in the American League included Tim Anderson from the White Sox (AL Player of The Month) and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays (AL Pitcher of The Month). Brandon Lowe of the Rays was the Rookie of the Month in the American League.