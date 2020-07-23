Detroit Tigers Set 30 Man Opening Day Roster

The Detroit Tigers announced their 30-man Opening Day roster on Thursday morning.

Among the last cuts were the team's home run leader from 2019, Brandon Dixon, he was sent to the team's alternate training site in Toledo.

Top pitching prospects Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser made the roster, as did former AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer. Fulmer hasn't pitched since 2018 because of Tommy John surgery.

Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris was not on the 30-man roster, but he wasn't mentioned as among the final cuts either. His status is unclear, but could be put on the injured list.

The Tigers open the 2020 season on Friday night at the Cincinnati Reds.