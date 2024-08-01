Michigan City Unsurprisingly Makes List of Top Weed Smokers in the Nation

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Michigan is home to one of the top weed-smoking cities in the United States. It's not an exaggeration that the state smokes more weed than any other, it's a verified fact.

Whether in terms of sales figures or units sold, Michigan crushes every other state where recreational use is legal. In terms of sales, Michigan is the national leader in cannabis sales per capita at $132.41. When it comes to units sold, Michigan even trumps California. According to Insider Monkey, Michigan sold 24.2 million units to California's 17.3 million in May 2024.

The only reason California outperforms Michigan on the revenue side is because their weed is considerably more expensive. That may as well count as another win for Michigan.

Down to the city level, Insider Monkey looked at cities with populations higher than 200,000 people and ranked them based on annual weed consumption per year.

Detroit made the list at No. 14 overall. The Motor City smokes and consumes 3 metric tons of cannabis per year. A metric ton is equal to 1,000 kilograms, or 2,205 lbs. To do the math, Detroit is consuming 6,615 lbs of weed a year.

The cities that ranked ahead of Michigan tend to have larger populations. Understandably, Detroit can't compete with cities like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City. And for comparison, New York City, the No. 1 city on the list, consumes 62.3 metric tons (137,371.1 lbs) of cannabis - nearly double Los Angeles at No. 2 at 35 metric tons.

Still, Michigan and Mary Jane are a couple that won't break up any time soon. With Detroit seeing population gains for the first time in years, the city could easily see itself move up lists like this one.

