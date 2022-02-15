The Super Bowl ratings are officially in and if anyone thought that the NFL was in a decline, they're sadly mistaken, as this was one of the most popular Super Bowls of all time, especially in the Motor City.

How many people watched the Super Bowl in 2022?

The Rams-Bengals matchup was the most-watched Super Bowl in the last five years, according to NBC the game peaked at nearly 105 Million viewers from 7:45-8pm while the halftime show averaged over 103 million viewers.

Neilsen revealed that across all platforms, the game averaged over 112 million viewers.

What was the Super Bowl rating in Detroit?

In the 44 metered markets across the country, Detroit checked in with a MASSIVE 45.9/79 rating according to the Neilsen rating services. That number was only eclipsed by Cincinnati, who had an actual team in the game.

That rating means that nearly 80% of all TVs that were on in metro Detroit, were tuned in to watch what we assume was Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl debut.

What about the Super Bowl Rating in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles while still scoring a strong rating of 36.7/77, didn't even make the top ten in the nation's rated markets. So per capita, it appears that Detroit was more interested in seeing the Rams in a Super Bowl, than the citizens in metro Los Angeles.

What are the top markets for the Super Bowl Ratings?

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR SUPER BOWL LVI (based on 44 markets available) courtesy of Neilsen:

1. Cincinnati 46.1/84

2. Detroit 45.9/79

3. Pittsburgh 45.6/74

4. Columbus 45.4/80

5. Kansas City 44.6/76

6. Milwaukee 44.0/75

6. Cleveland 44.0/78

8. Boston 42.6/74

9. Philadelphia 42.3/71

10. Jacksonville 41.3/73

So, it looks like Lions fans have finally found their Super Bowl champion in Stafford, unfortunately, he left the team last year. But in all reality, you really have to wonder who current Lion's QB Jared Goff was rooting for?

